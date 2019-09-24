English Heritage ask for public's help to preserve historic Yorkshire paintings

Conservation charity English Heritage has launched an appeal to preserve some of the country's most significant works of wall art.

The damp English climate poses a threat to the 77 wall paintings in the organisation's care - including the Victorian gothic decorations inside St Mary's Church at Studley Royal on the Fountains Abbey estate, and the graffiti left by conscientious objectors imprisoned in Richmond Castle during World War Two.

The charity desperately needs funds for the restoration and preservation of these priceless works of art.

Many of the at-risk paintings are found inside abbeys, priories and medieval churches, and depict religious scenes.

Wet, cool weather damages their fragile structure, while some of the works were adversely affected by unsuitable attempts at restoration during the early 20th century using harmful substances.

It can also be logistically difficult to carry out conservation work when the paintings cannot be removed from the buildings.

Some projects have already been completed - including work on the Richmond Castle wartime graffiti - but commissioning highly-skilled experts is costly.

English Heritage senior collections conservator Rachel Turnbull said:-

“Wall paintings are the most challenging type of art to care for, but they offer a precious insight into England’s story. For thousands of years people of the past have left little traces, glimpses into their everyday lives through richly decorated wall paintings. Be they domestic or religious, these artworks tell a story about the people who painted them and the communities who lived or worshipped in these buildings centuries ago.”

To donate to the appeal, visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/wallpaintings

