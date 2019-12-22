Fascinating photos show hundreds of turkeys being auctioned at Christmas poultry sale in York

It's one of the busiest days of the year at York Auction Mart.
Today the livestock market held their annual Christmas poultry sale, which featured more than 800 birds - including turkeys, geese, ducks, chicken, and game.
Each specimen is weighed and labelled before bids are taken in the show ring.
The meat comes from farms across Yorkshire and further afield.
Prizes are even given our for the best-dressed turkey and the most long-legged bird.