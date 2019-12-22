Fascinating photos show hundreds of turkeys being auctioned at Christmas poultry sale in York

Have your say

It's one of the busiest days of the year at York Auction Mart.

Today the livestock market held their annual Christmas poultry sale, which featured more than 800 birds - including turkeys, geese, ducks, chicken, and game.

The poultry sale at York Auction Mart

Each specimen is weighed and labelled before bids are taken in the show ring.

How a Yorkshire farmer gave up livestock to make a living from Christmas tree growing

The meat comes from farms across Yorkshire and further afield.

Prizes are even given our for the best-dressed turkey and the most long-legged bird.

Birds are checked ready for sale

Around 800 birds are sold each year