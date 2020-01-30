First look at spectacular floating lighthouse as Navigate illuminations open in Hull

Oracle, a floating lighthouse that takes weather readings
Four stunning light installations will be illuminated in Hull this week.

The Navigate public art event will take place over three nights from January 30 - February 1 and is free to attend.

Oracle is floating in Prince's Dock

The sculptures and outdoor exhibits created by Kazimier Productions will celebrate the city's heritage as part of the Hull: Yorkshire's Maritime City programme.

Four installations - Meridian, Oracle, Zenith and Pendopo - will be positioned at different locations in the city centre.

Meridian will shine light over Hull City Hall and Whitefriargate using four powerful lasers.

Oracle is an eight-metre lighthouse that will float in Prince's Dock and which takes real-time readings of wind speed, temperature and rain to highlight the importance of weather to navigation at sea.

Zenith is a series of kinetic sculptures in Queen Victoria Square that create an immersive sonic seascape.

And Pendopo is a sound and laser installation containing a robotic musical instrument that will stand in Trinity Square.

The installations will be illuminated from dusk until 9pm each evening.