Former Georgian poor house in Yorkshire village where Captain Cook lived re-opens as cafe-bar

It's the building where a young Captain James Cook, one of the greatest explorers in history, went to school - and it's now home to a pizza oven.

The 18th-century cottage in Great Ayton, on the edge of the North York Moors, once used as a relief home for the destitute of the village has been renovated and transformed into a cafe-bar called The Poor House in tribute to the building's past use.

Great Ayton

Owners Michael and Cherie Larkin took on the challenge of converting the old poor house and schoolroom after Hambleton Council sold the site, which had been used as social housing.

Built in 1786, the three cottages are among the oldest buildings in the village where James Cook spent his childhood before moving to Whitby and going to sea as a teenager. One is a hairdressing salon and another is now the James Cook Schoolroom Museum.

In their original state, the ground floor of the terrace was used as accommodation for the poor, the upper floor as the schoolroom where Cook studied and the garret was the schoolmaster's living quarters.

The couple have spent 18 months restoring the High Street gem and have now opened their new business. Old images of the poorhouse in its days as a refuge for the homeless are displayed on the walls.

The 40-seater cafe-bar still has the original Georgian fireplace and an outdoor terrace with a pizza oven.

The Poor House will be open from Wednesday to Sunday with the pizza oven operational from Easter. The Larkins plan to hold special theme nights and host pop-up guest chefs in future.

The 18th-century poor houses provided basic accommodation for up to 24 people. There was a common room, work room and separate tables for free meals for 'charity' cases and paid-for meals of better quality.

The destitute slept on straw mattresses in a communal bedroom and had to supply their own bedding, candles and clothing. They did their own washing and cleaning.

By the 1840s, it was no longer operating as a refuge but retained its function as social housing until recently.

“It’s been a labour of love and bringing such an historic building back to life in a manner which everyone can share in is really rewarding,” said Michael.

James Cook moved to Great Ayton from Marton as a small child when his father took a farming job in the village. He left at 16 to begin an apprenticeship in Staithes, but became captivated by seafaring and moved to Whitby to work on the port's coaling vessels.

Although the location of his childhood home has been disputed and the building no longer stands, after he left his parents retired to another property in 1755 - they built it themselves and sold it in 1772. There is no evidence Cook himself ever visited them there, but in 1933 it was purchased by a billionaire and dismantled before being painstakingly moved brick-by-brick from Hull to Australia. It now stands in Fitzroy Gardens in Melbourne as a tribute to the first European to discover Australia.

Other sites in the village dedicated to Cook include a statue on High Green, an obelisk on the plot of the old cottage and a monument on Easby Moor.

After Cook joined the Royal Navy, he became famous as the man who mapped Newfoundland, made three scientific voyages to the Pacific, discovered Australia and Hawaii and circumnavigated New Zealand for the first time. He was killed in Hawaii in 1779 and has no direct descendants, as his six children all died childless.