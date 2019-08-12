Hayburn Wyke: Is this Yorkshire's most beautiful secluded picnic spot?

Tucked away in a hidden cove between Scarborough and Whitby is a picnic spot that's been sought out since Victorian times.

Hayburn Wyke is a sea inlet with a rocky beach, waterfalls and wooded valley, and it's just a short walk from a popular pub.

Hayburn Wyke

This private cove was a favourite haunt of Victorian families once the railway between the two towns had opened, and they loved the dramatic, sheer cliffs covered with vegetation and twin waterfalls that cascade onto the beach. The spot even had its own train station.

Today, the Wyke is popular with geocachers and anglers who fish for cod, and the wooded ravine - now a protected nature reserve - is home to roe deer, badgers, foxes and rare birds. The waterfall pool is ideal for wild swimming.

The now-closed railway line that once brought visitors to the coast has become the Cinder Track, a walking and cycling route that runs nearby. The Cleveland Way footpath is also close to the site.

The cove is accessed via a protected woodland

Park in the Hayburn Wyke Inn car park and follow the path through the National Trust-managed woods to the falls.

The hidden beach has also made it into a list of the top travel experiences in Britain compiled by Lonely Planet.

