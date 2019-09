Have your say

A restored stained glass window has been installed at St Matthews Church, Hull.

It is part of a restoration scheme for the church which fell into disuse in 2014, which is being supported by Hull housing charity Giroscope.

Conservators Alison Gilchrist and Keith Barley place the window into place at the church..11th September 2019. Picture by Simon Hulme

The large, multi-part window is a First World War Memorial made by Hardmans of Birmingham and had suffered from extensive vandalism damage.

Conservators Alison Gilchrist and Keith Barley of Barley Studio in York put the finished window into place.