Here's how you can book a flight in a WW2-era Tiger Moth plane in Yorkshire

Fancy a flight in a vintage aircraft with an open cockpit in the skies of Yorkshire?

The RAF Benevolent Fund runs the Tiger Moth Squadron, based at Sherburn-in-Elmet Airfield, near Selby.

Why the Tiger Moths made their mark on history

Tiger Moths were the aircraft used to train RAF pilots during World War Two before they moved on to planes such as Hurricanes and Spitfires.

Cricketer David Gower on the time he took a Tiger Moth for a joy ride in Australia

They have open cockpits, meaning their sights, smells and sounds provide a unique flying experience. Only a few of the biplanes remain airworthy today.

The Squadron runs flight experiences in which pilots will perform aerobatic manoeuvres and customers can even take the controls themselves.

The packages - which start from £299 - include pre-flight briefings and checks, use of the instruments and intercom/radio and a post-flight debrief. Customers can choose a 30-minute or hour-long flight.

April to September is the Tiger Moth flying season and there are daily flights beginning from 9am.

Email alan@tigermothexperience.com to book.

Sherburn-in-Elmet was a wartime RAF base, and Blackburn also had an aircraft factory in the village. Nowadays the aerodrome is used by private flying clubs.