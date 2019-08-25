Here's why Yorkshire's Peaky Blinders fans should keep their eyes peeled during series five

Peaky Blinders' much-anticipated return comes tonight, with protagonist Tommy Shelby's life as an MP a main focus of the fifth series.

Originally backed by Screen Yorkshire, the show went on to film at various points in the region.

Cillian Murphy during shooting of Peaky Blinders in costume as Tommy Shelby. Credit: Anita Maric / SWNS.com

-> What to expect from series five of Yorkshire-backed Peaky Blinders

And the latest episodes are no exception.

Yorkshire residents should keep their eyes peeled in the scenes where Shelby embarks on his politics career.

The House of Commons scenes were actually filmed in at City Hall's council chambers.

It previously doubled as Parliament in Victoria and The Great Train Robbery.

The Grade I-listed building was used extensively to film series four, with it doubling for the Midland Hotel in Birmingham during the opening scene, and was featured throughout the series.

-> The double life of Bradford City Hall - used to film the House of Commons, the Old Bailey and Poirot police scenes

It hosted global stars such as Oscar-winning Adrien Brody.

Another room in City Hall used in that series - the Lord Mayor's suite - was also re-purposed for the new episodes, in which it doubles as Shelby's parliamentary office.

Surprisingly the Victorian court room in Bradford City Hall has not yet been used in Peaky Blinders, but has appeared in various trial scenes in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

The building#s main entrance and ornate staircase double as the Midland Hotel foyer.

Elsewhere in the series, a private home in Huddersfield has been used - but the location was kept under wraps.

In the upcoming shows, Tommy Shelby MP (Cillian Murphy) is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain and realises that his response will affect not just his family’s future but that of the entire nation.

-> How Yorkshire-backed BBC hit Peaky Blinders acts as a 'calling card' for new drama in region

The series features Sam Claflin portraying the notorious blackshirt leader Oswald Mosley.

Mosely was famous for founding a fascist movement in Britain with rallies that often descended into violence, but still gathered thousands of followers.

Peaky Blinders is on BBC One at 9pm.