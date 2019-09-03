Howsham Hall: The 'cursed' Yorkshire mansion that's been for sale since 2009

It's one of the finest properties to have gone on the market in the past decade - yet Howsham Hall is still without a buyer.

When it went up for sale with an asking price of £6million in 2009, the Grade I-listed Jacobean mansion near Malton was available for only the third time since the 16th century and had been extensively - and perhaps gaudily - refurbished for its current owner, a businessman with a fruit empire.

The house has had an extravagant refurbishment

Two years later, the price was lowered, but it still failed to sell. If it were located closer to London, it would be expected to fetch £10million.

The restored Howsham Mill is now generating renewable electricity

Howsham is a magnificent property; built in 1610 on the site of a previous manor, it was constructed using stone from Kirkham Priory for the Bamburgh family. It retains the Norman cellars from the original house.

A lack of male heirs meant the estate - which then consisted of over 11,000 acres - changed ownership through marriage, passing through the Wentworth, Cholmeley and Strickland families. In 1948, the Stricklands decided to sell up, and it was purchased by John Knock, who founded a boys' preparatory school for boarding pupils on the site, thus saving the building from possible demolition. Howsham Hall later became co-educational.

The 'Kirkham curse' originates with the decision to use abbey stone in the building of Howsham - the sacrilege of the act apparently condemned all future owners of the house to suffer tragedy, specifically the deaths of male heirs. Although the male lines of the families who subsequently lived at Howsham eventually became extinct, this was not unprecedented for landed dynasties over the centuries.

Howsham Hall can be hired as a wedding and events venue

In 2007, Howsham Hall School closed down due to falling pupil numbers. John Knock's son Anthony and his wife Marie had taken over the running of the school, but both died in their 50s. Anthony, an English teacher and rugby coach, passed away from cancer in 2004 and Marie, who taught art, died suddenly from a heart attack a year later.

Howsham was then purchased by its mysterious owner, who lived in it so infrequently that it went on the market again just two years later.

Thundercliffe Hall: The Georgian mansion that became a lunatic asylum

He hired a property restoration expert to renovate the former school and it now has seven bedroom suites, five reception rooms, a snooker room, cinema room and wine cellars. The headmaster's office has been converted into a luxurious study. The 11,0000-acre estate has been culled to a more manageable 83 acres of parkland and grounds, which include a cricket pitch and a boathouse on the River Derwent.

Savills are still marketing the property - they have fielded interest from international clients and describe the house as a 'one-off', especially given that it lacks agricultural land.

Howsham stands in 83 acres of grounds

In 2011, property developer and interior designer James Perkins, who had been commissioned to restore the Grade I-listed mansion, gave an interview to the Yorkshire Post in which he showed off Howsham's opulent Alice in Wonderland-style decor.

He was hired to buy a stately home for an English businessman who runs a fruit business in Asia, and snapped up 'special' Howsham from the Knocks for £2million in 2007.

James found that the house was suffering from damp and leaks, but that a wealth of Georgian features had survived, including fireplaces, friezes and Doric columns.

“I bought Howsham because it felt like a very positive place and it still does," he said.

Builders installed a new roof, wiring, lighting and central heating in a project that took nearly three years - but for all their hard work, James's client visited his new home only a handful of times and instructed him to sell it again before the renovations were complete.

Live-in housekeepers are employed to keep the hall habitable, and it can be hired out for film and TV shoots - Vogue and Tatler are regular clients, and it was once the setting for a reality show called Tool Academy. Leeds-based events business Dine market the building for weddings and corporate entertainment.

Aske Hall: The Georgian country house that's only open once a year

A buyer was found after interest from football managers and business executives, but the sale fell through and Howsham remains in its present owner's hands.

The delays have allowed James to undertake further work on the interiors, and he has filled the house with gaudy treasures. A drinks cabinet was sourced from a London gentleman's club and a sofa came from Cliveden, the country retreat of the Astor family which became notorious as the setting for the 1960s Profumo scandal, when Christine Keeler was a guest.

There are also numerous stuffed animals, including swans and a cougar.

“This is a Marmite house. You’ll either love this or you won’t. The idea is that the people who built and lived in these kind of houses would’ve had brought back all kinds of wares from Grand Tours. So what I’ve given it is a world traveller, English explorer look.

“Money isn’t the point. My client enjoys the project and feels he has helped save an important home.

“I’m hoping he’ll want to do another one. We’re a good team. He has the money and I have the experience and passion. Basically, he doesn’t have time to go shopping, so he pays me to do it for him.”