Incredible Queen Anne townhouse becomes York estate agents' most popular property ever

A stunning 18th-century house in the centre of York has sold for nearly £3million after 'unprecedented' levels of interest.

Almery Garth has been described by agents Blenkin & Co as the best city centre property they've ever marketed.

After the Queen Anne house, which dates back to 1720, went online with a guide price of £2.95million, the vendor's website was inundated with visitors keen to view photos of the Grade II-listed residence.

One of the finest homes in the Leeds suburb of Headingley is on the market

A number of viewings were arranged and the house is now under offer within two weeks of going on the market.

Previous owners of the townhouse include an antique bookseller with a business in the city and a member of the prominent Rowntree Mackintosh family.

The Sunday Times had commissioned a feature on the property before a sale was agreed.

Almery Garth lies within grounds belonging to the almonry of St Mary's Abbey - the abbey ruins are still standing in Museum Gardens.

A first-time buyer has turned this terraced house in Huddersfield into an amazing des-res

It has a large walled garden that offers privacy and seclusion despite being just a short distance from some of the busiest streets in York.

There are also original features including two magnificent bowed windows, working panelled window shutters, ornate plasterwork, fluted door cases, a graceful early 19th-century staircase and period fireplaces on all floors.

There's even a self-contained flat above the garages.

A Georgian house in Adel that was once a commune has gone on the market

Blenkin & Co confirmed that the property enjoyed 'unprecedented' levels of interest from potential buyers. Edward Hartshorne said:

“This is probably the best city centre townhouse I’ve had the privilege of marketing. It is a glorious building, perfectly discreet, almost entirely unseen and protected from the hustle and bustle of the York, yet just a five-minute stroll across the Museum Gardens to the city centre.

"It is a complete one-off, without rival or precedent.”