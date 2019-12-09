Jewellery belonging to Yorkshire novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford sells for almost £250,000

Have your say

Ten items of jewellery belonging to Yorkshire novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford have sold for almost £250,000 at auction.

The pieces, which were collected during her 55-year marriage to Hollywood movie producer Robert Bradford, sold at Bonhams London Jewels Sale on December 4.

They included diamond chandelier earrings which sold for £30,000, a fancy yellow radiant cut diamond ring, which doubled its pre-sale estimate and went for almost £100,000, and diamond watch by David Morris, which sold for more than £40,000.

The novelist said: "These wonderful pieces of jewellery really deserve to be worn and enjoyed as much as I have over the years. I hope they make the new owners as happy as they made myself and Bob.”

Simon Mitchell, Bonhams Jewellery valuer based in the company’s Leeds Office, said: “Barbara Taylor Bradford is a truly significant Yorkshire literary figure.

Barbara Taylor Bradford talks about the death of her husband of 55 years, her latest novel and getting the Leeds Award

Yorkshire-born novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford's husband dies in Manhattan

"Her early career was spent in Leeds at the Yorkshire Evening Post and for Bonhams to have sold some of her spectacular jewellery, gifts from her late husband, epitomises one of her own ‘rags to riches’ stories.”

The highlights of the sale were:

A fancy yellow radiant cut diamond ring, weighing 11.30 carats, VS1 clarity with potential to be Internally Flawless, sold for £96,312, double its pre-sale estimate.

A pair of diamond chandelier earrings by David Morris, sold for £30,062, over five times the auction estimate.

A white enamel and gem set cuff bangle by Verdura, sold for £30,062. This is a limited edition, no 65/70 and featured inThe Power of Style: Verdura at 75 exhibition in New York in 2014.

A diamond wristwatch by David Morris exceeded its pre-sale estimate and sold for £42,562.

A multi gem set cross pendant/necklace by Verdura, which matches the White Enamel and Gem Set Cuff by Verdura, sold for £10,062.

A citrine and diamond ‘bird on a rock’ brooch by Schlumberger for Tiffany sold for £10,687.