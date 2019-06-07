Knaresborough Bed Race 2019: All you need to know about this weekend's quirky event

The Knaresborough Bed Race is one of the weirdest events in Yorkshire's calendar.

The charity race has been run since 1966, and sees 90 teams race through the streets of Knaresborough while towing a bed carrying a passenger.

There are 90 teams this year

When is the race?

Tomorrow - it's traditionally held on the second Saturday of June. Action takes place throughout the day - the beds gather from 9am for judging in the Best Dressed competition, and there's then a parade through the town at 1pm. The race itself starts at 3pm and is usually over by 4pm - the winner will finish in less than 15 minutes.

What's the theme this year?

Every year organisers Knaresborough Lions select a theme and many participants compete in fancy dress. The beds are also themed. This year the theme is 'Yorkshire'.

How many teams have entered and who are they?

Ninety teams consisting of six runners, a passenger and a bed have entered - they won their places in a public lottery. A team can be all-male, all-female or mixed, and there is also a junior race. There are separate categories for 'fast' beds and 'entertainment' teams. A passenger must be a child of primary school age.

Teams have a connection to the local area and often represent sports clubs, schools and workplaces. This year Ripon Runners, Knaresborough Striders, Knaresborough Rugby Club, Ripon Fire Station, Harrogate Harriers, RAF Menwith Hill, Knaresborough Silver Band and Taylors of Harrogate have all entered.

What is the route?

The course is 2.4 miles in length. Teams race through parkland, through the Nidd Gorge, up Castle Ings to the town centre, down High Street and Bond End, across High Bridge and finish with a 30-yard swim across the River Nidd.

Where can I park?

Road closures begin from noon, so arrive early. Knaresborough has a railway station with trains from Leeds, Harrogate and York.

Drivers are advised to use the free park and ride at Knaresborough Technology Park on Manse Lane or from ALM at Grimbalds Crag Close - there are shuttle buses to Chapel Street. The car parks close at 6.30pm.

There's also a paid car park at King James School.

The town centre will be closed to traffic from 10.30am to 6pm. Other roads, such as the A59 from Forest Lane Head via Harrogate Road, High Bridge, Bond End, Waterside and the High Street (including all the side streets there from) are closed from noon to 6pm.

Is there entertainment?

There's a funfair and amusements at Conyngham Hall Field, where a big screen will be set up to show the race.

There are licensed bars and food stalls.