Malton is holding a food and drink marathon where you get fed as you race

Yorkshire's foodie capital is hosting a 10k race with a difference.

The Marathon du Malton is returning to the Ryedale market town for its second year this August Bank Holiday weekend.

The event is a 10k course around the countryside with intervals along the route to sample food and drink from local artisan producers.

Sunday's race - which can be walked, jogged or run - starts and ends in the marketplace.

Inspired by the Marathon de Medoc in France's wine-producing region, runners begin with a toast of wine and can enjoy food stops along the course and a party atmosphere. Fancy dress is encouraged.

Food stalls taking part include Brass Castle Brewery, Florian Poirot, Malton Cookery School, McMillans of Malton, The Talbot and vegan deli The Purple Carrot. Treats including macaroons, mini Yorkshire puddings, gin and burger sliders are on offer.

Running in tandem with the race is the Street Food Sunday event from 10am-4pm, with stalls and activities for spectators.

Malton has re-branded itself as 'Yorkshire's food capital' in recent years and also runs the Food Lovers Festival, music festival Meadowfest, the Harvest Food Festival, Christmas Food and Gift Market and artisan tours.

Visit Malton director Tom Naylor-Leyland, whose family's Fitzwilliam Estate includes much of the commercial land in the town, said:-

“The ‘Marathon du Malton’ brings a real party atmosphere to town, with groups of all ages in fancy dress taking part in this really fun event inspired by the original Marathon du Medoc. All the family will be able to get involved, from crowd support along the route to picnicking by the finish line!

“What better way to celebrate the best of Malton’s food and drink offerings while having the chance to take in some of the stunning local countryside and balancing the treats with exercise, but overall, plenty of laughter! We’ve increased the capacity this year and tickets are already selling like hot cakes.”

Race entry is £25 and tickets can be booked at www.visitmalton.com.