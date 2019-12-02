Medals of Yorkshire nurse who was strangled in World War Two go up for auction

The medals awarded to a heroic Yorkshire nurse who was killed in mysterious circumstances during World War Two will be sold at auction this week.

Sister Ethel Carter, from Redcar, was just 31 when she was strangled to death in the Far East while serving as an army nurse with Allied forces.

Two of her medals were awarded in 1938 for nursing services at hospitals in Birmingham and Norfolk before war broke out, while the others are the Africa Star and Burma Star campaign medals in boxes sent to her father.

They are being auctioned at Morton & Eden on London on Thursday and are expected to fetch up to £500.

Army records state that Ethel was killed by strangulation in 'unconfirmed' circumstances and buried in a war cemetery in India in 1944.

She served in both North Africa and Burma during the war, but was never captured as a prisoner.

Some military records claim that she and a religious minister were shot together by a Japanese soldier, but her death certificate lists the cause as strangulation by 'persons unknown'.

Theories about her murder include that she may have been killed by a British soldier in a 'crime of passion' that was later covered up.

Her body was moved twice before its final burial in India, and she was not commemorated on her local war memorial in Redcar when it was erected in 1926.

A local historian successfully campaigned for her name to be added in recent years.