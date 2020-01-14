Meet the 26-year-old selling Yorkshire rum made from foraged ingredients

The first batch of craft rum to be distilled in Yorkshire sold out within days.

26-year-old entrepreneur Rory Armstrong was inspired to create his own spiced rum after spotting a gap in the market while working as an account manager in the drinks industry.

He's now set up an office in Leeds city centre and has just sold his first batch of 260 bottles of Libations rum.

Rory ran a pop-up stand at Victoria Gate shopping centre in Leeds last month, and around 1,500 people tried samples of the drink in four days.

The product is made at the family-owned Yorkshire Dales Distillery in Colbun, near Richmond, using ingredients including locally-sourced heather and honey from a North Yorkshire farm.

"It's taken six months to get the recipe perfect. We're going to concentrate on just one variety of spiced rum and stick to that. I'm passionate about the drink and I want to give it plenty of time and attention. We've taken real care with it," said Rory.

"We did a launch event in December and sold all 260 bottles in four days."

A second batch of 350 bottles is currently in production at the independent distillery and Rory hopes to sell them to wholesalers who will supply pubs, bars and restaurants across Yorkshire.

"We're exploring every avenue - bars, restaurants, retailers, farm shops, places like John Lewis. We want to be multi-channel. Customers will be able to buy directly from our website too.

"The next batch is going to wholesalers. We did a bit of a back-to-front launch as most brands go to the trade first.

"The heather is foraged and the honey comes from just three hives - it's not on sale anywhere and I had to twist the farmer's arm! The rum has a low water content and a natural sweetness.

"I have been asked whether I want my own distillery, but I was really keen to use an independent distiller. They have the expertise and a brilliant track record - they really know what they are doing.

"Developing the liquid has been a long process - it took us a long time to get the honey right, but I really wanted to use a small supplier rather than go off the shelf so we could control the quality.

"I was inspired to create the brand because of a lack of craft options on the rum side of things, particularly within Yorkshire. I wanted to create a rum with a little more depth of flavour than some others on the market and something a little different to its counterparts. We use clove, cinnamon, orange peel and Madagascar vanilla in the creation of the rum itself.

"Ultimately, we'd like to become the go-to spiced rum within Yorkshire."