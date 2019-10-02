Multi-million pound boost for Hull maritime project

A £30m maritime project to protect and promote Hull’s rich maritime history is set to become a reality following the approval of a £13.6m grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Following on from the success of UK City of Culture 2017, the project is the next major milestone in the delivery of Hull’s City Plan and 10-year Cultural Strategy, which set out how the city will achieve its ambition to become a world-class visitor destination.

The National Lottery grant means that Hull will secure pride of place on the maritime map and showcase its seafaring heritage on a global scale.

Hull City Council’s is putting forward £10m of match funding, along with a further £4.3m for the redevelopment of Queens Gardens, once the world’s largest dock, which will connect the three key sites involved in the development.

The project will see Grade Two listed Hull Maritime Museum, Dock Office Chambers and the North End Shipyard regenerated and two historic vessels, the Arctic Corsair and Spurn Lightship, preserved.

Creating a new experience and maritime trail, visitors will be able to discover Hull’s global links and how its heritage has led to shaping the city.

The awarding of the grant and the council match funding has been bolstered by a fundraising campaign, which is on the way to achieving its £2.6m funding target, with £250,000 already secured.

Councillor Daren Hale, portfolio holder for Economic Investment, Regeneration, Planning, Land and Property, said: “This is a real game-changer for Hull. This is continued investment and regeneration for our city and our proud heritage, bringing far reaching benefits for everyone as well as reaffirming our role as a thriving cultural and maritime city.

“This significant investment will also give an area steeped in maritime history a new lease of life. This is an exciting time and with this funding, we can now set our plans in motion and the ambitious plans can come to fruition.”

Over the last two years, more than 100 heritage and community organisations, 40 schools and 15,000 people have helped to shape the plans.

Jacky Devonshire, the daughter of the late Jim Williams, a skipper on the Arctic Corsair for 31 years, said: “This is a great boost for Hull and the dedicated volunteers. It is an opportunity to share our city’s rich culture and a great tribute to the men who fished the treacherous waters and to those who tragically lost their lives.”

Work is due to start in the coming months. The project will be completed in a phased approach, with the full visitor experience expected to be completed by 2024.