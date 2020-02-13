National Railway Museum reveal designs for major new extension in York

Five shortlisted potential designs for the new Central Hall at the National Railway Museum have been released.

Central Hall will be built as part of the £55million Vision 2025 scheme for the York attraction.

The expanded museum is also to become the focal point for a new residential, office and leisure development called York Central.

A free public exhibition at the NRM from February 13 - March 29 will enable the public to view the shortlisted designs before a final decision is made based on feedback from visitors.

The attraction has a budget of £16.5million for the Central Hall construction work, which will transform the visitor experience by adding a new entrance area and a pedestrian route between Leeman Road and the Marble Arch tunnel.

There will be a gallery to showcase the museum's collection of railway exhibits. It is expected to be completed and open by 2025.

Vision 2025 will also involve work to landscape South Yard and remodel the Great Hall.

NRM director Judith McNicol said: “I am very pleased to share the five design concepts for our new Central Hall which will showcase our collection and future innovations from the rail industry in an inspirational, purpose-built gallery.

"I encourage people to visit and to share their feedback. Although the final designs are some way off, the winning team will go on to create the final building which will be the cultural focal point at the heart of York Central.”

All of the shortlisted architects have been given a brief to ensure the building is sensitive to the railway heritage of the surrounding area and environmentally sustainable. A total of 76 companies entered the design competition and the five finalists' plans will go before an expert jury panel, who will take public comments into consideration when making their selection.

The five competing teams are:-

- 6a Architects (UK) and OFFICE Kersten Geers David van Severen (Belgium)

- Atelier d'Architecture Philippe Prost (France)

- Carmody Groarke (UK)

- Feilden Fowles (UK)

- Heneghan Peng (Ireland)