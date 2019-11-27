New film on Bradford from Yorkshire Film Archive collections shows bygone era at Shipley Glen, Valley Parade and more

A new DVD capturing life in Bradford from archive films over the last 120 years has been released.

Bradford on Film draw from the Yorkshire Film Archive’s moving image collections.

A still image of very early film footage in Bradford. Picture: Yorkshire Film Archive.

Sue Howard, director of the Yorkshire Film Archive, said: “What is fantastic about these collections is that whenever we give screenings or presentations, people immediately connect with the films, and that’s because they recognise the places they grew up in, went to work, the shops, the streets – and often the people captured on film – and before you know it, the stories start to flow.

"Following many popular screenings in the city over the years, this is our chance to respond the question that is always asked – ‘Where can we get this on DVD?’ – so here it is, Bradford on Film."

Starting with black and white flickering images taken in the Town Hall Square in 1896, the DVD follows a century of Bradford life on film, from a day out to Shipley Glen, Haworth and Saltaire, to the resilience of the city and its people during the Second World War and working life in the mills mixed with the all-important excitement of Wakes Week trips to Blackpool.

The DVD also includes rare images of the city festooned in bunting for the 1935 Silver Jubilee, grabbing a bargain at Kirkgate Market in the 1950s before hopping on the trolleybus home, fresh-faced University of Bradford students in the 1960s, the vibrancy of the Mela, fans showing their support on the rugby and football terraces, and enjoying a curry after a dance at the Blue Lace nightclub.

Wartime football at Valley Parade. Picture: Yorkshire Film Archive.

Narrated by journalist and Bradfordian Christa Ackroyd, the film shows work of keen amateur enthusiasts as well as footage regional television companies.

All the films on the DVD have been carefully preserved, catalogued and digitised by the Yorkshire Film Archive so that people can continue to see, share and enjoy the collections.

Profits from the sale of DVD are will be put back into the work of the charity.

Bradford on Film is on sale now for £12, and can be bought directly from the Yorkshire Film Archive website at http://www.yorkshirefilmarchive.com/news/bradford-film-dvd-sale-now

Bradfordians on a trip to Blackpool. Picture: Yorkshire Film Archive.

Other locations selling the film are Bradford Industrial Museum, Bolling Hall, Bradford Visitor Information Centre and Ilkley Visitor Information Centre.

