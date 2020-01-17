New Sky Atlantic drama Cobra was filmed in Yorkshire

Have your say

Several scenes from Sky Atlantic's new disaster thriller Cobra were shot in Yorkshire.

Screen Yorkshire confirmed that producers of the apocalyptic series had filmed in Huddersfield and Selby.

The drama, which airs on Sky Atlantic and Now TV tonight (Friday January 17), follows the government's COBRA emergency response committee in the aftermath of a geomagnetic storm which has caused a nationwide power outage.

Trainspotting actor Robert Carlyle plays the prime minister with The Crown's Victoria Hamilton as his chief of staff. The cast also includes Game of Thrones' Richard Dormer as a contingency planner and Killing Eve's David Haig as the home secretary.

Last March, Huddersfield's historic George Hotel was used to shoot a fire scene. Other segments were filmed in June in the village of Brotherton, near Ferrybridge power station.

Other scenes were filmed at locations in the north-west, including a BHS store in Bolton.