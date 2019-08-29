North Yorkshire Moors Railway volunteers honoured for 50 years of service

North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) honoured ten volunteers as they each celebrated 50 years dedicated to helping the charity.

The historical railway trust is a not-for-profit organisation which relies heavily on donations and the work of its many volunteers in order to run its events and services along the 24 miles of countryside from Pickering to Whitby.

The NYMR team put on a Pullman Dining service in recognition of the ten volunteers’ personal contributions over the past half-century.

It included drivers John Hunt, Terry Newman and Chris Cubitt, infrastructure volunteers Neil McDonald, Dave Torbet, Nick Carter, Ian Varty and Nigel Trotter, carriage and wagon team member Ray Sowerby, and North Eastern Locomotive Preservation Group trustee Chris Lawson.

Chris Price, general manager at the railway, said: “It is a privilege to work alongside such a dedicated team. I am truly humbled to have celebrated this special occasion with such amazing people.

“These volunteers have been here since the start of the North York Moors Historical Railway Trust.”

He said that 1969 was a “key date” when the first rail movement took place from Pickering to Grosmont after the line closed in 1965.

In order to safeguard its future and improve visitor accessibility NYMR is now fundraising for £1m as part of its Yorkshire’s Magnificent Journey appeal.

The steam heritage railway experience pulls in more than 300,000 passengers every year.

For more information about the appeal or book tickets, visit www.nymr.co.uk