Official Secrets: This is when the spy movie filmed in Yorkshire will be released

A political thriller starring Keira Knightley, Ralph Fiennes and Matt Smith finally has a UK release date.

Official Secrets, which was shot at a number of Yorkshire locations in the spring of 2018, will hit cinemas on October 18, several months after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Boston Spa

It's the latest Hollywood production to have been filmed locally thanks to a partnership with Screen Yorkshire.

The spy movie is based on the true story of Katharine Gun, a British GCHQ translator who leaked secret documents about US activities ahead of the Irag invasion in 2003 to the media. She was later arrested and charged under the Official Secrets Act, but the case was dropped. She became a cause celebre when celebrities such as actor Sean Penn supported her case.

Knightley will play the lead role, with Doctor Who's Matt Smith as journalist Martin Bright and Ralph Fiennes as human rights lawyer Ben Emmerson. The Crown's Matthew Goode also stars as another journalist, Peter Beaumount.

Other cast members include Rhys Ifans, Adam Bakri as Gun's husband, Indira Varma, Tamsin Greig, Hattie Morahan, Kenneth Cranham, Shaun Dooley and MyAnna Buring.

Keighley and Worth Valley Railway

Several scenes were shot in the village of Boston Spa, near Wetherby, which is known for its attractive Georgian architecture. The local church was used for Knightley's on-screen wedding to Bakri.

Bradford City Hall - which has appeared in Peaky Blinders and Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders - also features, as does the preserved Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, where scenes set at Cheltenham Spa Station, the closest to GCHQ, were filmed.

Also coming to the big screen this autumn is the Downton Abbey feature film, which was shot at several locations in the region, including Wentworth Woodhouse, Harewood House and the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. It's due for release in September.

The full list of Official Secrets filming locations in Yorkshire

- Leeds city centre

- The boathouse at Roundhay Park

- Chapel Allerton Lawn Tennis and Squash Club

- Boston Spa

- British Library, Thorp Arch

- Former Otley police station

- Bradford City Hall

- Keighley and Worth Valley Railway

- Robin Hood Airport, Doncaster

- Victoria Mills, Shipley

- Former Killingbeck police station