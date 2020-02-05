Over £1million to be invested in refurbishing public toilets in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey

Scarborough Council have committed to investing in major overhauls for public toilets in three popular coastal resorts.

£1.7million has been ring-fenced for upgrading the facilities in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey.

The spending will be signed off next week and work will take place over the next 10 years.

The first phase will see £300,000 spent on the St Nicholas Gardens toilets in Scarborough before 2022.

Toilets in the Foreshore and Royal Parade in Filey will also benefit from refurbishments costing £131,149 and £110,552 respectively.

The conveniences at Filey’s Evron Centre will also undergo 'minor works', a report that will go before the cabinet notes.

The council is also proposing spending £70,000 on replacing toilets at Cayton Bay.

Other toilets that would be refurbished in the first two years of the scheme include Sandsend North (£14,621), Sandsend South (£23,487), Castleton (£6,873) and Robin Hood’s Bay Bank Bottom (£87,854).

Minor works will also be carried out at Staithes Bank Bottom (£14,775) and Whitby Marina (£35,072). All costs are currently estimates.

Cllr Steve Siddons, leader of Scarborough Council, said the draft strategy would form part of the authority’s budget.

He said: “As part of our commitment to Building a Better Borough and getting our essential services right, we promised we would improve the provision of public toilets throughout the borough for our residents and visitors. The report sets out how we plan to achieve that.

“The strategy has already been reviewed and welcomed by our Overview and Scrutiny Board and at the next Full Council there is an opportunity for wider member input as part of the budget setting process.”

He added that the location of toilets within main tourist areas would also be reviewed to ensure that there are no places more than 400 metres from a publicly accessible toilet.

Carl Gavaghan , Local Democracy Reporting Service