Beltex sheep

Ryedale Show champions, young handlers and picnics - all the best pictures from the rural showcase

Cheerful scenes took place at the Ryedale Show in North Yorkshire today.

Here are a selection of the best pictures taken by Yorkshire Post photographer Gary Longbottom.

Shetland ponies and their handlers parade around the ring at Ryedale Show.

1. Shetland ponies

Shetland ponies and their handlers parade around the ring at Ryedale Show.
Gary Longbottom
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Visitors and a dalmatian find cover as the rain comes down.

2. A spot of rain

Visitors and a dalmatian find cover as the rain comes down.
Gary Longbottom.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
A youngster enjoying the activities.

3. Climbing wall

A youngster enjoying the activities.
Gary Longbottom
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
When the sun came out, visitors enjoyed their picnics.

4. Picnic party

When the sun came out, visitors enjoyed their picnics.
Gary Longbottom
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3