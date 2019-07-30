Ryedale Show champions, young handlers and picnics - all the best pictures from the rural showcase
Cheerful scenes took place at the Ryedale Show in North Yorkshire today.
Here are a selection of the best pictures taken by Yorkshire Post photographer Gary Longbottom.
1. Shetland ponies
Shetland ponies and their handlers parade around the ring at Ryedale Show.
Gary Longbottom
jpimediaresell
2. A spot of rain
Visitors and a dalmatian find cover as the rain comes down.
Gary Longbottom.
jpimediaresell
3. Climbing wall
A youngster enjoying the activities.
Gary Longbottom
jpimediaresell
4. Picnic party
When the sun came out, visitors enjoyed their picnics.
Gary Longbottom
jpimediaresell
View more