Scaleber Force: The secret Yorkshire waterfall that's off the beaten track

Deep inside a wood near Settle is one of Yorkshire's most impressive lesser-known sights.

Scaleber Force is a 40ft waterfall cascading over limestone cliffs that's often overlooked by tourists keen to visit the more famous Janet's Foss, Aysgarth Falls and Hardraw Scar in the Dales.

It's hidden within Scaleber Wood, a Woodland Trust-managed site full of crags and gorges, and is known as one of the most atmospheric waterfalls in the Dales.

Tourism tsar Susan Briggs: How to explore the lesser-known parts of Yorkshire

The falls flow into deep, crystal-clear pools of water and they sit in an elevated position above the town of Settle.

The area can be accessed via several local walking routes, including the Settle Loop.

Gordale Scar: The Yorkshire ravine that inspires Helm's Deep in Lord of the Rings

The falls can be found where Stockdale Beck flows beneath Scaleber Bridge before the plunge down into the woods. Downstream is Scaleber Beck.

Another waterfall, Catrigg Force, is nearby and signposted on the Settle Caves and Waterfalls Walk route.

The Dales hotel that recruits all of its staff from the local village

