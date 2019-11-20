Sheffield's BOSH! boys to get their own ITV vegan cookery show

Henry Firth and Ian Theasby aka BOSH ! are to host their own Sunday morning vegan cookery show on ITV.

Living On The Veg, will see vegan and internet chef sensations Henry Firth and Ian Theasby host ten one hours long episodes at 9.30 on a Sunday monring from early 2020.

First they took the internet by storm with their viral plant-based recipe videos, Sunday Times bestselling cookbooks followed and now the duo will bring their delicious food to the nation in a brand new series for ITV.

Every Sunday morning Henry and Ian will be joined by guests in the kitchen for their signature quick, delicious, fuss-free recipes with wow presentation. Cooking up pizzas, burgers, curries, pies, big breakfasts, decadent desserts – nothing is off the menu. They'll show you just how easy it is to recreate all your favourite meals without the meat and dairy.

Sharing a new weekly menu in each episode, Henry and Ian will be cooking plant-based breakfasts, meat and dairy-free lunches, vegan dinners, plus a dessert or delicious but healthy snack. Each dish stands alone, or the whole menu can cut down on meal prepping time for the week ahead.

Lara Akeju, Commissioning Editor, Daytime Entertainment, who commissioned the series with Leanne Clarke, Commissioning Assistant, said: “With so many of us resolving to eat less meat, it’s the perfect time to bring Ian and Henry’s unique take on vegan food to our viewers.”

Michael Connock, Executive Producer for Rock Oyster Media said: “Rock Oyster Media is delighted to be working with Ian and Henry, dishing up plate after plate of their unique blend of wholesome and delicious food. With the subject of diet taking such a prominent place in the climate change debate it seems timely and relevant to be producing a programme about plant-based food.”

Henry Firth and Ian Theasby said: "We are beyond excited to be sharing even more vegan recipes with the world and show people just how easy and delicious plant-based cooking can be. We'll be sharing our top hacks and tips so that you can wow any dish. Whether you're a fully fledged vegan or just want to cut down on meat and dairy, this series will have something for everyone.”

Henry and Ian, school friends from Sheffield, first went vegan in 2015, posting their first plant-based recipe video in June 2016. Now they've had over 1.5 billion views online and are the UK's bestselling vegan authors. Most known and loved for their 'can't believe it's vegan recipes', Henry and Ian’s new TV series aims to show the nation just how good plant-based eating can be.