Stillingfleet Lodge: Eight photos from inside award-winning the country gardens you can visit
Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens near York are a labour of love for Vanessa Cooke and attract visitors from across the world
She has transformed the four acres into a number of tranquil areas where visitors are encouraged to sit, look and listen. Here is a sneak peak behind the scenes
1. The flowers
Stilingfleet is a haven for wildflowers and rare species
2. Orchids
Wild orchids have once again been introduced into Stillingfleet thanks to careful maintenance of the grasses
3. The Rill Garden
The latest addition to Stillingfleet and one of Vanessa's favourite spots to sit.
4. The Expert
Vanessa Cooke has spent 40 years transforming Stillingfleet Lodge gardens into a haven for wildlife. She gives lectures on horticulture and rare species
