Tatler has included these places in North Yorkshire in its Little Green Book

Society bible Tatler has released a list of the 'people and places you need to know' in the North Yorkshire countryside.

The magazine's writers have compiled a list of upmarket visitor attractions, restaurants, shops and pubs as part of their Little Green Book series on rural living across the country.

Bolton Castle

Thorp Perrow

The grounds of Thorp Perrow Hall - the home of the Ropner baronets, near Bedale - are home to an arboretum famous for its stunning autumn colour displays. Tatler praised the visitor attraction's botanical collections, children's entertainment and year-round events programme, which includes outdoor concerts.

This fantastically-preserved medieval castle in Wensleydale is still family-owned by the Lords Bolton, who run it as a visitor attraction. Mary, Queen of Scots was kept prisoner at Bolton for several months. Little Green Book writers picked out the dungeons, archery displays and falconry shows as highlights.

Rudding Park

The Magpie Cafe

The iconic Whitby seafood restaurant has been described as a 'Yorkshire landmark' by Tatler, whose writers were impressed with its 'perfect' seaside location and fish and chips.

Florian Poirot

Florian is a French master patissier whose Malton patisserie is one of the most sought-after in Yorkshire - he's won the UK Pastry Champion prize and is renowned for his macarons, chocolates, desserts and wedding cakes.

Falling Foss Tea Garden

Campbells of Leyburn

Tatler writers were charmed by this family-run luxury supermarket, which was founded in 1868 and sells locally-sourced meat. There's a delicatessen, butchery and wine club.

Constable Burton Hall

The Grade I-listed Georgian house is owned by the Wyvill family, and is not generally open to the public. It can be hired for weddings and special events, and has been included in the Little Green Book for its shoot, which Tatler claim is the best in Yorkshire. There are 3,000 acres of sporting grounds, and an on-site chef will cook for clients. Helicopter transfers even land in the gardens.

The luxury country house hotel near Harrogate is renowned for its spa and golfing. It was also where Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa stayed for several months when he first moved to England from Argentina.

Tennants Auction House

These auctioneers, who have branches in Leyburn and Harrogate, have been labelled 'the only place in the north' for antique hunting and are known for their upper-class clientele.

One of Yorkshire's most delightful hidden gems, Falling Foss is a waterfall in the North York Moors National Park, near Whitby. Nearby Midge Hall has been converted into a picturesque tearoom with some incredible views.