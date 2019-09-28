Ten glorious photos of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway autumn steam gala

Steam enthusiasts descended on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway in their hundreds this weekend.

The annual autumn steam gala sees guest locomotives from heritage railways and collections across the country visit the NYMR, where they haul services alongside the engines that are permanently based on the line. This year the highlights included Union of South Africa, King Edward II, Witherslack Hall and LNER's K1. Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty captured the occasion.

Station foreman An NYMR volunteer on duty

Steaming in Visitors wait for the arrivals

Steaming ahead A steam service runs along the line through the moors

Vantage point Onlookers watch for that telltale steam among the moors

