Ten glorious photos of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway autumn steam gala
Steam enthusiasts descended on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway in their hundreds this weekend.
The annual autumn steam gala sees guest locomotives from heritage railways and collections across the country visit the NYMR, where they haul services alongside the engines that are permanently based on the line. This year the highlights included Union of South Africa, King Edward II, Witherslack Hall and LNER's K1. Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty captured the occasion.