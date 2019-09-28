A steam train arrives

Ten glorious photos of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway autumn steam gala

Steam enthusiasts descended on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway in their hundreds this weekend.

The annual autumn steam gala sees guest locomotives from heritage railways and collections across the country visit the NYMR, where they haul services alongside the engines that are permanently based on the line. This year the highlights included Union of South Africa, King Edward II, Witherslack Hall and LNER's K1. Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty captured the occasion.

An NYMR volunteer on duty

An NYMR volunteer on duty
Visitors wait for the arrivals

Visitors wait for the arrivals
A steam service runs along the line through the moors

A steam service runs along the line through the moors
Onlookers watch for that telltale steam among the moors

Onlookers watch for that telltale steam among the moors
