School phrases Yorkshire

The 20 words and phrases you'll know if you went to school in Yorkshire

There are plenty of things that bring back memories of school, from Angel Delight to child-sized scissors. But nothing reminds us of school more than the words and phrases thrown around in the playground.

These are 20 words and phrases you'll only understand if you grew up and went to school in Yorkshire.

A shortened version of Itll be alright, this was a reassuring phrase usually heard when things went a bit wrong - unusually optimistic for Yorkshire folk.

1. 'Be reyt'

A shortened version of Itll be alright, this was a reassuring phrase usually heard when things went a bit wrong - unusually optimistic for Yorkshire folk.
Mint meaning good, this was a phrase regularly heard on the school playground about whatever craze had lately swept your class.

2. 'That's mint'

Mint meaning good, this was a phrase regularly heard on the school playground about whatever craze had lately swept your class.
Often directed towards teachers, youd usually hear this when someone was being sent out of the classroom - snide basically meaning unfair.

3. Thats well snide

Often directed towards teachers, youd usually hear this when someone was being sent out of the classroom - snide basically meaning unfair.
The most sacred of all Yorkshire phrases, swear down was a - usually false - assurance that whatever fib your friend was telling to show off was true.

4. 'Swear down'

The most sacred of all Yorkshire phrases, swear down was a - usually false - assurance that whatever fib your friend was telling to show off was true.
