The 20 words and phrases you'll know if you went to school in Yorkshire
There are plenty of things that bring back memories of school, from Angel Delight to child-sized scissors. But nothing reminds us of school more than the words and phrases thrown around in the playground.
These are 20 words and phrases you'll only understand if you grew up and went to school in Yorkshire.
1. 'Be reyt'
A shortened version of Itll be alright, this was a reassuring phrase usually heard when things went a bit wrong - unusually optimistic for Yorkshire folk.