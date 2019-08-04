The first Jamaicans to settle in Leeds have shared their memories of the post-war city

It was the chimneys of row after row of terrace houses they were seeing, but that first impression is one of the most powerful collective memories of the young men and women who arrived in Leeds from Jamaica from the 1940s to the 1960s.
They never forgot their first sight of the chimneys. Endless rows filling the skyline, which convinced them their new home was a place of vast factories.
