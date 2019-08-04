The first Jamaicans to settle in Leeds have shared their memories of the post-war city

They never forgot their first sight of the chimneys. Endless rows filling the skyline, which convinced them their new home was a place of vast factories.

It was the chimneys of row after row of terrace houses they were seeing, but that first impression is one of the most powerful collective memories of the young men and women who arrived in Leeds from Jamaica from the 1940s to the 1960s.

NLYW 110619 Esme Holliday 7 the eldest great granddaughter of Errol James MBE being photographer for the Eulogy Project in Leeds. JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

NLYW 110619 Susan Pitter Curator of the Eulogy project on Chapeltown Road in Leeds. JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

View more