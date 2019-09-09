The hills are alive with Medieval music Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Medieval Music rang out across the Yorkshire Dales at the weekend. Bolton Castle near Leyburn provided a stunning backdrop for this unique and colourful experience. Singer Richard de Winter, Paul Leigh playing the gittern and Gill Paige with the harp playing at the Medieval Music in the Dales event held at Bolton Castle. Picture Tony Johnson. In our video Paul Leigh plays the gittern and Gill Paige the harp with singer Richard de Winter. York Conservation Trust are never past caring