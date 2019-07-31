The National Trust have named this Yorkshire attraction as one of Britain's best 'secret spots'

A man-made visitor attraction created to showcase Yorkshire's beauty has been commended by the National Trust.

The charity has released a list of the top 10 'secret spots' in Britain that tourists may not know about.

In fourth place is Rievaulx Terrace, in the North York Moors.

The Trust-run attraction is an 18th-century landscaped pleasure garden laid out by the Duncombe family, who own Duncombe Park in nearby Helmsley.

Its focal points are two follies, the Tuscan Temple and the Ionic Temple.

The Terrace was created on land that had been owned by Rievaulx Abbey before it was confiscated in the Dissolution of the Monasteries, and offers fine views of the abbey ruins and the Hambleton Hills.

It was purchased by the Duncombes in 1687 and Thomas Duncombe decided to landscape it in 1758 to complement the terrace gardens at Duncombe Park. It is speculated that he may have wished to join the two gardens together.

The Ionic Temple was a banqueting house where formal meals were taken, and there is a basement with kitchens and living quarters.

When the last Earl of Feversham died in 1963, the National Trust took over the site.

The Ionic Temple is open several times a day during the summer and the Tuscan Temple can be viewed from the outside.

The Terrace is open from 10am-5pm. Entry is £7 for adults and £3.50 for children.

The list of 'secret' National Trust beauty spots is topped by Trengwainton Garden in Cornwall. Other northern attractions that are included are Cragside in Northumberland, Hardwick Hall in Derbyshire and the Beatrix Potter Gallery in Cumbria.

