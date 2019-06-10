The North Yorkshire Moors Railway are recruiting for a tearoom manager to work at Grosmont Station

It's a dream job if you love food and steam trains.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway are looking for a catering manager to run the tearoom at beautiful Grosmont Station for three months this summer.

It's a paid role with 40 hours of work per week, including some weekends.

Meet the North Yorkshire Moors Railway volunteers who get to live their dreams

Although there are hundreds of volunteers performing jobs on the heritage line, which runs from Pickering to Whitby, there are also full- and part-time paid staff.

The successful candidate must have experience of working in a professional kitchen and hold a Level 2 food hygiene certificate or above.

The deadline for applications is Monday June 24 and interviews will be held shortly afterwards.

Click here for an application form.

A history of the NYMR - Britain's favourite heritage railway

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway was originally a working mainline called the Whitby and Pickering Railway. It was built in 1836, and the first trains were horse-drawn - the journey from Pickering to Whitby took two and a half hours.

In 1845, the York and North Midland Railway acquired it, and introduced steam locomotives. They built today's stations and structures, but had to use an iron rope to haul trains up the Beck Hole incline. They also connected Pickering to York by adding a new line to the south.

In 1854 the operators were taken over by the North Eastern Railway, who decided to construct an alternative route in the 1860s to avoid the notorious incline - this is the line which is still in use today. The old route is now a 'rail trail' footpath.

The death knell for the line sounded in the 1960s, when Dr Beeching's infamous review of uneconomical railways began. The Pickering to Whitby section was deemed to have too few passengers to remain a viable operation, and the axe fell. The last passenger train ran in 1965 and freight continued only until 1966.

The line was closed and decommissioned, but in 1967 a group of enthusiasts began to muster with the aim of bringing it back into use. They ran several open weekends and steam galas before they were eventually granted permission to run trains on the route again in 1973.

In 2007, Network Rail gave the NYMR permission to run trains from its terminus in Grosmont along the modern mainline into Whitby.

Now, 18 miles of track are in use and there are stations at Pickering, Levisham, Newton Dale, Goathland and Grosmont, where passengers can also change onto mainline services into Whitby.