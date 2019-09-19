The North Yorkshire Moors Railway have released details of their annual 1940s weekend

Have your say

1940s enthusiasts will be descending on Yorkshire's largest heritage line for the Railway in Wartime event this October.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway commemorates World War Two at four of its stations during the 1940s-themed weekend, which attracts hundreds of military re-enactors and visitors in period costume.

Many visitors dress in 1940s costume

The family-friendly event, which runs from October 11-13, includes activities suitable for all ages.

There will be live music, a recreation of a rationing-era British restaurant, and re-enactment displays along the line.

There's a new D-Day exhibition at Pickering Station, while at Levisham Station children can watch an interactive show telling the story of a young evacuee sent to East Yorkshire.

Levisham Station

At Grosmont Station there will be period fairground rides, military vehicles, a vintage sweet shop and children's games organised by Eden Camp.

Steam services will be running as normal from Pickering to Grosmont, and passengers are able to buy hop-on, hop-off tickets.

Pickering Station

- Wartime street

- The Sidings

- Visual display of the first 24 hours on the D-Day beaches

Goathland Station

- Home Guard demonstrations

Levisham Station

- Living history displays

- Interactive show telling the story of a Hull schoolgirl evacuated to the East Yorkshire countryside

Grosmont Station

- Eden Camp takeover. Fairground rides, military vehicles, vintage sweet shop and children's games