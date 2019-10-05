The Queen is hiring someone to look after her horses - and get paid this much for it

Have your say

Calling all horsey types - and Royalists. The Queen is hiring someone to look after her horses full time.

The job at the Royal Mews as a Liveried Helper will see the lucky candidate working with the horses to prepare them to 'perform on the world stage'.

The Queen

The full time role includes getting the animals ready for Royal ceremonies and processions.

The job ad states: "Joining us as a Liveried Helper you’ll help provide daily care for the horses at the Royal Mews.

"You’ll exercise and train them regularly, getting them ready for their role in ceremonial activities.

"From maintaining the stables to cleaning saddlery and harnesses, you'll help to ensure the Royal Mews is kept in the very best condition.

"You’ll also have the opportunity to play a part in the ceremonial events themselves, assisting the Coachmen with riding and driving the horses on the day."

The role pays £22,400 per year, plus a 15% pension and accommodation provided ('for which there will be a salary abatement').

The live-in role will also see meals provided - to apply, head here.

Other roles currently up for grabs at the Royal household include a catering manager at Buckingham Palace and an arts storage manager paying £40,000.