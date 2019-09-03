The story of Ellie Goulding's Yorkshire-inspired wedding dress

Ellie Goulding took inspiration from York Minster when it came to designing her bespoke wedding gown.

The 32-year-old singer married art dealer Caspar Jopling, 27, in a stunning ceremony at the Minster on Saturday afternoon while wearing a unique dress created by Natacha Ramsay-Levi of French fashion house Chloe.

Ellie and Caspar share their first kiss in the York Minster chapel

And it has now been revealed that the pair collaborated on the Victorian-esque design inspired by Ellie's choice of wedding venue.

Gallery: Ellie Goulding's wedding in York - all the guests and frocks

Her long-sleeved, floor-length couture gown was embroidered with white roses, the traditional emblem of Yorkshire - the label's decorative artists took 640 hours to make them by hand.

The exquisite custom-made creation had a Peter Pan neckline and a star-print crochet detail.

Ellie revealed that she visited the brand's Paris headquarters for brainstorming sessions, and has 'never felt more special' than during her first dress fitting.

Ellie and Natacha worked together on a collage of Victorian-era references that were incorporated into the design and York Minster historians were consulted during the process.

The designer, who is Chloe's creative director, said the gown reflected her A-list client's 'sense of style'.

Why York Minster was the perfect backdrop for Ellie Goulding's wedding

It wasn't the only dress Ellie wore on her special day - after the wedding party left York Minster, she changed into an off-the-shoulder column gown of white silk by British designer Stella McCartney for her evening reception at the Castle Howard estate. The dress had a thigh-high split and a delicate diamond trim.

Although Ellie grew up in Herefordshire, her decision to defer to Yorkshire traditions was likely a nod to her new husband's heritage. Caspar's family are Yorkshire landowners - his grandfather, former MP Michael Jopling, is a gentleman farmer in the Thirsk area.

His mother, Jayne, is married to her second husband Charles Warde-Aldam and lives at his ancestral seat, Frickley Hall near Doncaster.

Celebrities including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Sienna Miller, Cressida Bonas, James Blunt, Tracey Emin, Jimmy Carr and Joe Wicks joined the couple for their nuptials, with other famous guests likely to have attended the private reception. The party also included royalty - sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attended with their mother Sarah, Duchess of York.