The Times says these are the best places in Yorkshire to buy a house

The Times have compiled a list of the best property hotspots in Yorkshire for all types of buyer.

They've highlighted thriving locations for young professionals, families, retirees and those who love the outdoors as part of a feature on northern living.

Holbeck Urban Village, Leeds

For first-time buyers, the picks were Sharrow Vale in Sheffield and Holbeck Urban Village in Leeds. Sharrow Vale is a former student neighbourhood where demographics are shifting as more purpose-built accommodation is provided in the city centre. Terraced houses that were once let to students are back on the market as single-household properties. The area is known for its bohemian vibe, street markets and vegan businesses.

Jayne Dowle: We are going nowhere fast as road gridlock shuts us down

Holbeck Urban Village, on the South Bank, is close to Leeds Station, Asda House and a burgeoning creative quarter. It's a former industrial area with stunning buildings including the old mills, Tower Works and Temple Works. The Northern Monk Refectory - a brewery tap - and chef Matt Healy's The Foundry x restaurant are among the draws.

For young families, Times writer Jayne Dowle recommends another Sheffield neighbourhood - Ecclesall Road. Parents with small children are attracted to the area around Endcliffe Park and Sheffield Botanical Gardens, which is close to independent schools, the hospitals and university campuses.

The Bishopthorpe Road area of York is also ideal for families - it's close to the city centre and station and is known for its vibrant cafe culture and independent shops.

Bootham, York

For parents of teenagers, The Times have chosen areas with good public transport, entertainment and sports facilities. Harrogate is recommended as there are are several high-performing secondary schools in the town, many of which are walking distance from the centre.

In Leeds, the suburbs of Horsforth and Headingley are chosen for their transport links and buzzing pubs. Headingley is another area where former student properties are coming back onto the market, although many need renovation.

Jayne Dowle: Why my local woods show the scale of fly-tipping in Yorkshire

For those looking for an outdoor lifestyle, Todmorden in Calderdale is suggested as an alternative to the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales. The town is described as 'wild and windy' - but crucially, it's more affordable than second-home honeypots, and it has good trains to Leeds and Manchester.

For buy-to-let investors, estate agents tip Wakefield and Rotherham as up-and-coming areas, as both are close to strong jobs markets in Leeds and Sheffield, but have good transport links and larger homes for affordable prices.

Harrogate

For retirees and downsizers, Dowle has picked out the seaside village of Sandsend, near Whitby - although even apartments there are pricey now. Beverley is also recommended as it has several retirement developments and offers a peaceful, market town lifestyle.

Bradford is also selected as an up-and-coming location - estate agents are predicting that major regeneration projects and improved transport links promised over the next few years could hugely boost the property market.

The Times also includes a section on 'trophy addresses' for the wealthiest buyers - one of which is the Bootham area of York, known for its beautiful Georgian architecture and proximity to the city centre. The Howardian Hills, on the outskirts of York, are also recommended.

Read the full Times article by clicking here



Horsforth, Leeds

Sandsend