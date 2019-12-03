The two Yorkshire towns that have been crowned among Britain's happiest places

Two of the most desirable places to live in Yorkshire have also been crowned among the happiest in the country.

Harrogate and Skipton feature in second and fourth place respectively in a new poll by Rightmove, which asked people a range of questions, including about community spirit, whether they earned enough to live comfortably - and whether locals were friendly and polite.

Skipton's Puppet Parade Picture by Simon Hulme

Harrogate Councillor Chris Aldred said it was not the first time the town had been judged a happy place to live, adding: “A joke did the rounds when we won it first time that we should change its name to Happogate - but it never got as far as a council motion.

“To be fair it’s a nice place to live, we have vast open spaces and access to the countryside, lovely shops, a vast range of independents and the schools are good.”

Skipton councillor Robert Hesletine said it came as no surprise - as it was a place where people still chatted and smiled.

He said: “It’s a great advantage when people talk to each other - and that's something we do in Skipton.

"It's a town that has quietly evolved over the centuries, we are fortunate to have a canal, a castle, a beautiful High Street, one of the premier building societies, which employs something like 2,000 people, one of the most vibrant livestock auction marts and two of the most outstanding grammar schools in the nation.”

These are 16 of the most beautiful villages in Yorkshire

The average asking price for a house in Harrogate is £341,524, while Skipton’s is £233,274.

Northern England made up half of the top 10 list compiled by Rightmove, with the Northumberland market town of Hexham crowned happiest in Britain and with Altrincham and Southport also appearing.

Richmond-upon-Thames in London, Dorchester in South West England and Sevenoaks in South East England were also in the top 10 as were Llandrindod Wells and Monmouth, both in Wales.

More than 22,000 people responded to Rightmove's happy at home index survey.

Rightmove's insights expert Lydia Yao said: "This just goes to show that people place enormous value on living somewhere that they're proud to call home.

"Our results also show that having friendly neighbours and being able to be yourself remain hugely important factors when measuring the happiest places to live in Great Britain."

Leigh-on-Sea in Essex came top in last year's survey.

Here are the top 10 happiest places to live, according to Rightmove, with the average asking price on a home followed by the average monthly asking rent for a two-bedroom property:

1. Hexham, North East, £254,237, £605

2. Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber, £341,524, £776

3. Richmond-upon-Thames, London, £815,717, £1,723

4. Skipton, Yorkshire and the Humber, £233,274, £622

5. Llandrindod Wells, Wales, £145,016, £478

6. Altrincham, North West, £520,899, £915

7. Monmouth, Wales, £310,050, £665

8. Dorchester, South West, £295,124, £799

9. Sevenoaks, South East, £684,806, £1,241

10. Southport, North West, £209,360, £609