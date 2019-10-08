The Yorkshire restaurants that have gained and lost stars in the Michelin Guide 2020

The Michelin Guide 2020 winners were announced in London last night.

Yorkshire still has five establishments with one Michelin star - but there have been some changes to the line-up.

The Yorke Arms has lost its star

Michael Wignall's gastropub The Angel at Hetton near Skipton has been awarded a star after being hotly tipped to enter the guide for the first time.

Wignall has received stars while working at several previous restaurants around the UK, but bought The Angel in 2018 and has since embarked on a major renovation programme. He has spoken of his ambition to eventually win two or even three Michelin stars.

Their inclusion is at the expense of The Yorke Arms, the pub in Ramsgill, near Pateley Bridge, which has lost its star for the first time in 16 years. Head chef Frances Atkins was the first female Michelin-starred chef in the UK - she was first awarded the accolade in 2003, six years after she bought the business. The Ilkley-born chef announced in 2017 that she was selling The Yorke Arms as her husband wished to retire, but she later returned to head up the kitchen under new owner Jonathan Turner.

Four other Yorkshire restaurants retain their stars - The Black Swan at Oldstead, The Star Inn at Harome, The Man Behind the Curtain in Leeds, and The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton. Their respective head chefs are Tommy Banks, Andrew Pern, Michael O'Hare and James Mackenzie.

Banks' second venture, Roots in York, which opened in 2018, is included in The Plate section of the guide, as are three of Andrew Pern's other businesses - Star Inn The City and Mr P's Curious Tavern in York, and his Whitby seafood brasserie Star Inn the Harbour.

There was no return to the guide for The Box Tree at Ilkley, which lost its star last year and is now up for sale, although it does appear in The Plate.

Bib Gourmands, which are awarded to restaurants that offer excellent value for money, were handed to Prashad in Drighlington, Joro in Sheffield and Skosh in York.

There are also around 50 restaurants that are included in The Plate, a guide to non-starred eateries.

Yorkshire's Michelin Plate establishments

- The Old Vicarage, Sheffield

- Juke & Lore, Sheffield

- Brocco Kitchen, Sheffield

- Rafters, Sheffield

- Moorcock Inn, Sowerby Bridge

- Matt Healy X The Foundry, Leeds

- Tharavadu, Leeds

- Crafthouse, Leeds

- Home, Leeds

- Issho, Leeds

- Ox Club, Leeds

- Stockdales of Yorkshire, Leeds

- Tapasya @ Marina, Hull

- Black Market, Leeds

- Hana Matsuri, Leeds

- The Star Inn, Sancton

- Whites, Beverley

- Westwood, Beverley

- Le Cochon Aveugle, York

- Melton's, York

- Hudsons, York

- Arras, York

- Star Inn The City, York

- Mr P's Curious Tavern, York

- Roots, York

- The Park, York

- Host, Ilkley

- The Box Tree, Ilkley

- Horto, Harrogate

- Stuzzi, Harrogate

- Alice Hawthorn Inn, Nun Monkton

- The Burlington at The Devonshire Arms, Bolton Abbey

- Dawnay Arms, Newton-on-Ouse

- General Tarleton, Ferrensby

- Thediningroom, Boroughbridge

- New Malton, Malton

- Grassington House, Grassington

- The Yorke Arms, Pateley Bridge

- Pheasant, Harome

- The Hare, Scawton

- Vennell's, Masham

- Gallery, Helmsley

- The Saddle Room, Middleham

- Sandpiper Inn, Leyburn

- Yorebridge House, Askrigg

- The Coach House at Middleton, Middleton Tyas

- Star Inn the Harbour, Whitby

- Estbek House, Sandsend