The Yorkshire Wartime Experience: All you need to know about the 1940s re-enactment event

Have your say

Hundreds of living history enthusiasts will descend on West Yorkshire this weekend for the Yorkshire Wartime Experience event.

The military re-enactment event takes place from July 5-7 from 10am-5pm.

Over 50 re-enactment groups have been invited to appear

Twelve glorious photos of the Haworth 1940s Weekend 2019

Where is it held?

In fields at Cockleshaw Beck Farm off Hunsworth Lane in the village of Hunsworth, near Birstall.

What's on offer?

- Over 500 military vehicles, including Jeeps and tanks with live demonstrations

- Over 50 re-enactment groups with themes including American GIs, British paratroopers and air crew

- Battle re-enactments and pyrotechnic displays

- Stalls selling collectibles, military clothing and equipment

- Airsoft and paintballing firing ranges

- Remote controlled tanks

- Battle of Britain Memorial Flight fly-past

- Live bands and singers performing 1940s songs

Military re-enactors threaten to boycott Haworth 1940s Weekend over 'smelly burger vans and beer drinkers'

What about refreshments?

There are food stalls and a fully licensed bar

How much are tickets?

Entry is £13 for adults and £6 for children aged 3-15. Under threes go free. Senior citizens are charged £10 and military veterans get free admission.

Is there parking?

Free parking is available and there's a public campsite.