These are some of the best attractions in Yorkshire to visit this summer

3Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal: The Unesco World Heritage Site offers a great day out with its vast Cistercian abbey ruins, Georgian water garden, medieval deer park, Elizabethan Hall and Gothic church all waiting to be explored. In the Porter’s Lodge, visitors can uncover the story of the devout monks who founded the abbey in search of a simpler life, find out more on the free guided tour and see the mill they created to make the abbey self-sufficient. The Studley Royal Water Garden is an outstanding example of the “English” garden style of the 18th century and is what gives the site its World Heritage status. Visit the Elizabethan Fountains Hall to discover more about the whole site including a new exhibition on the Settlers Society and learn all about the three types of deer that live at Studley Royal. Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, Studley Royal Park, Ripon, HG4 3DY. Tel: 01765 608888, national trust.org.uk