Date:6th February 2019.'Picture James Hardisty.'Possible Picture Post/Country Week.'A blanket of Snowdrops covering parts of the grounds, and riverbanks around Fountains Abbey, near Ripon, North Yorkshire.'Camera Details: 'Nikon D5'Lens, Nikon 12-24mm'Shutter Speed, 1/100sec'Aperture, f/14'ISO, 1000

These are some of the best attractions in Yorkshire to visit this summer

3Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal: The Unesco World Heritage Site offers a great day out with its vast Cistercian abbey ruins, Georgian water garden, medieval deer park, Elizabethan Hall and Gothic church all waiting to be explored. In the Porter’s Lodge, visitors can uncover the story of the devout monks who founded the abbey in search of a simpler life, find out more on the free guided tour and see the mill they created to make the abbey self-sufficient. The Studley Royal Water Garden is an outstanding example of the “English” garden style of the 18th century and is what gives the site its World Heritage status. Visit the Elizabethan Fountains Hall to discover more about the whole site including a new exhibition on the Settlers Society and learn all about the three types of deer that live at Studley Royal.  Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, Studley Royal Park, Ripon, HG4 3DY. Tel: 01765 608888, national trust.org.uk

Anne Lister exhibition at Shibden Hall, Halifax.
Anne Lister exhibition at Shibden Hall, Halifax.
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
Date: 22nd May 2019.'Picture James Hardisty.'Possible Picture Post/Country Week.'A view along the Yorkshire Coastline towards Robin Hoods Bay.'''Camera Details:'Camera, Nikon D5'Lens, Nikon 70-200mm'Shutter Speed, 1/400sec'Aperture, f/5.6'ISO, 50
Date: 22nd May 2019.'Picture James Hardisty.'Possible Picture Post/Country Week.'A view along the Yorkshire Coastline towards Robin Hoods Bay.'''Camera Details:'Camera, Nikon D5'Lens, Nikon 70-200mm'Shutter Speed, 1/400sec'Aperture, f/5.6'ISO, 50
Yorkshire Post Newspapers
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 1