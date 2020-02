Steampunks showed off their incredible costumes in Whitby yesterday.

The first of two Whitby Steampunk Weekends planned for 2020 took place at the Whitby Pavilion on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors also took the opportunity to parade around the town in Victorian-inspired costumes before Storm Ciara blew in. Photos by Richard Ponter.

1. Gathering Steampunks pose in their elaborate costumes jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Windswept Adam and Samantha Savage jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. On parade Gez and Krista Long, from Leeds jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more