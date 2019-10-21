These are the Yorkshire buildings that have been added to and removed from Historic England's At Risk register

Twelve heritage sites in Yorkshire have been added to a list of historic buildings under threat.

Historic England have published their Heritage At Risk register for 2019, which raises awareness of gems that could be lost forever due to neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

Potternewton Park Mansion in Leeds is no longer At Risk

The list also celebrates those that have been removed from the register as they have been 'saved' by sympathetic restoration or conversion.

In Yorkshire, 52 historic buildings have been brought back into use this year while 12 have been added to the list after concerns were raised about their futures.

Saved - Potternewton Park Mansion, Leeds

This wool merchant's mansion was originally called Harehills Grove. It was built in 1817 and its grounds are now Potternewton Park. By the late 19th century, then-owners the Jowitt family had sold their estate for the development of housing - today's Chapeltown - and the park and hall were purchased by Leeds Corporation for public use. Harehills Grove was re-named Potternewton Park Mansion, and from the 1920s it was a school for disabled children.

Cappleside Barn in Ribblesdale has been added to the register

The building fell into disrepair until 2006, when the Sikh community bought it with the intention of using it as a religious centre. A badly leaking roof was repaired with the help of a Heritage Lottery Fund grant in 2012, and a community kitchen was opened. Further funding has enabled more of the Georgian rooms to be renovated, and it is no longer considered to be at risk.

Saved - Kelham Island, Sheffield

This former industrial quarter was home to steel and cutlery works from the 18th century, but by the 1980s the factories were gone and the area was derelict. A major redevelopment programme has seen new flats, offices, bars and restaurants open, while the industrial heritage has been preserved. The area has been removed from the At Risk register as several more historic buildings have been converted and re-opened.

Saved - Foston Medieval Settlement, Ryedale

The remains of the medieval settlement of Foston are no longer considered to be under threat. Many of these medieval villages in the Vale of York were abandoned in the 14th and 15th centuries due to the introduction of modern farming methods. Foston's moated monastic grange can still be seen - it was once a farm which supplied St Mary's Abbey in York with produce. The site is now being monitored and cared for by local landowners who understand its value.

Saved - St John of Beverley Church, Salton

This church in Ryedale is a complete example of a Norman building which was built after the original was destroyed by fire. It has been saved thanks to Heritage Lottery Fund cash, as has St Andrew's Church in Middleton.

Saved - archaeological sites in East Yorkshire

Eleven sites of archaeological interest in the East Riding have been removed from the register, with two being added. Most are round barrows or bowl barrows, which are graves made in the period 2400-1500BC. They were built as earth or rubble mounds, which covered single or many burials. They can appear either alone or in groups and are usually in prominent locations, so are defining elements of the landscape. Most have been rescued and removed this year because solutions have been found for their future management, to ensure important archaeological remains are looked after. Many have been removed thanks to Natural England Countryside Stewardship schemes, where ploughing over them is stopped and grass and wild flowers sown over them instead.

Added - Grand Quarter, Leeds

The Grand Quarter is home to many historic buildings, including the Grand Theatre and Victorian shopping arcades. But heavy traffic, empty shops and loss of architectural details have left it looking down at heel, so it has been added to the register this year. The Grand Quarter has recently been chosen as a High Street Heritage Action Zone where Historic England funding will help revive and improve the area’s special character.

Added - Robin Hood's Butt, North York Moors

Seven archaeological sites in the North York Moors National Park have been added to this year’s register, including one of four round barrows known as Robin Hood's Butts. Bowl barrows are graves and were made between 4,400 and 3,500 years ago, between the so-called Late Neolithic and the Late Bronze Ages. The site got its name from local folklore which describes Robin Hood and Little John using the barrows to play quoits. A team of nearly 50 volunteers work hard in the National Park to monitor the condition of its archaeological sites and this one was identified as having a bracken problem. Through the Monuments for the Future programme, a partnership project between Historic England and the North York Moors National Park Authority, volunteers focus on the future sustainable management of monuments like this one to make sure they are looked after for years to come.

Added - Cappleside Barn, Ribblesdale

Built in 1714, this is a large barn with a remarkable ornamental roof structure made from carefully shaped timbers that also include carved witch's marks such as ‘daisy-wheels’. The barn, with a cutting-edge design for its time, includes integrated housing for cows which allowed more cattle to be kept over the winter, increasing herd sizes and farming prosperity. To protect this investment, 18th-century belief systems saw the use of witch's marks or special carved motifs placed near openings, supposedly to ward off evil spirits. The roof needs repairs, as does some stonework, to keep this hidden gem weather-tight.