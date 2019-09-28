These are the Yorkshire pubs that are part of the exclusive Great Inns of Britain group

It's an exclusive club with only 20 members.

The Great Inns of Britain group consists of some of Britain's best traditional, independent coaching inns. Their owners work together to improve their service and collaborate on new ideas.

Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax

The current chairman is Simon Heaton, landlord of The Shibden Mill Inn, near Halifax, which is one of four Yorkshire pubs in the group.

The others are The Blue Lion at East Witton, in Wensleydale; The Boar's Head in the estate village of Ripley, near Harrogate; and The White Horse & Griffin, in Whitby.

According to Simon, the hand-picked businesses have 'rich histories, charismatic owners and devoted regulars'.

The Boar's Head, Ripley

Many of their landlords are running pubs as a second career, and all provide high standards of overnight accommodation. They're all renowned for their food service and employ talented chefs who use fresh local produce.

Great Inns also have extensive wine lists and ale selections.

The Shibden Mill Inn

The 17th-century pub was once a corn and spinning mill before Halifax brewery Websters bought it in 1890 and turned it into a hostelry. The Shibden estate was owned by the Lister family, who lived at Shibden Hall - the home of Anne Lister, the subject of recent BBC period drama Gentleman Jack.

The White Horse & Griffin, Whitby

The pub has gardens beside the Red Beck and has been sympathetically restored by Simon Heaton and his wife Caitlin. The restaurant has two AA rosettes and the accommodation has five AA stars.

The Blue Lion

The Blue Lion was built in the late 18th century to serve coach travellers in remote Wensleydale. It has been renovated by owners Paul and Helen Klein, and has 15 en-suite bedrooms, a cosy bar, log fire, and candlelit restaurant. In 2014 the Good Pub Guide named it Inn of the Year.

The Boar's Head

The estate village of Ripley was built to serve Ripley Castle, home of the Ingilby baronets for over 700 years. They still own the pub, which is full of family portraits and heirlooms. Overnight guests get free entry to the castle.

There are 24 bedrooms and much of the kitchen produce comes from the castle gardens.

The White Horse & Griffin

This 17th-century pub in Whitby's old east side captures the essence of the seafaring town's history. It was built in 1681 and was the first coaching inn for services from York and London. Captain James Cook and fellow explorer William Scoresby hired many of their crewmen here.

The entrance porch has been beautifully restored and the Victorian signage is still in place. There is a cobbled alleyway, four floors and 10 bedrooms. The restaurant is themed around smuggles and explorers - there are old wooden tables, flickering candles and exposed beams. Fresh seafood is a speciality.