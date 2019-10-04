These are the Yorkshire restaurants that have won Bib Gourmands in the Michelin Guide 2020

Three Yorkshire eateries have been handed prestigious Bib Gourmands for the Michelin Guide's 2020 edition.

The new version of the famous food and drink guide, which awards stars to the best restaurants in Britain, launches next week.

Skosh, York

Ahead of its publication, Michelin have released a separate list of the establishments that have been given a Bib Gourmand.

Bib Gourmands highlight businesses that offer food that is of good quality while also being excellent value for money.

There are 22 new bibs this year, although none are in Yorkshire.

However, the three Yorkshire restaurants that were awarded Bib Gourmand status last year have retained their bibs.

They are:-

- Prashad, an Indian restaurant in Drighlington, near Leeds

- Joro, a modern British tasting menu restaurant in Sheffield

- Skosh, a small plates restaurant in York

Yorkshire also has five Michelin-starred restaurants that were full entries in the Michelin Guide 2019, although they are not guaranteed to retain their stars for the 2020 edition. Last year, The Box Tree in Ilkley was controversially dropped from the 2019 guide.

They are:-

- The Star Inn at Harome, near Helmsley

- The Black Swan at Oldstead

- The Man Behind the Curtain, Leeds

- The Yorke Arms at Ramsgill, near Pateley Bridge

- The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton, near Beverley

Michelin Guides international director Gwendal Poullennec said:-

“Bib Gourmands are not just about value for money - the pricing must go hand-in-hand with quality cooking. In uncertain times, our readers are looking for ways to spend their money wisely and our Bib Gourmands promise a good meal at a great price.

“Our Michelin Bib Gourmand may be less famous than our Michelin stars but this distinction has a big following among our readers. Chefs are proud to be able to offer great food at affordable prices and are striving to earn recognition for this. Our Michelin inspectors are always on the look out for new bibs and have been excited to discover many hidden gems this year.”