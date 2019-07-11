These lesser-known Gentleman Jack filming locations in Yorkshire have been revealed

Visit Calderdale have released a new list of Gentleman Jack filming locations that you might not know appear in the BBC period drama.

They include areas of countryside near Halifax and local monuments.

The Lord Nelson at Luddenden

Some of the main locations that appear in Sally Wainwright's hugely successful series are already well-publicised - main character Anne Lister's real-life ancestral home, Shibden Hall, has already experienced a boom in visitors. Sutton Park near York, Bramham Park near Tadcaster and Newby Hall near Ripon feature as the homes of various friends of the Listers, while street scenes were shot in Huddersfield, York, Halifax and Bradford's Little Germany district.

Here's the full list of Gentleman Jack filming locations

You may also have spotted these lesser-known landmarks:-

Cunnery Wood

Many of the countryside scenes were shot on the historic Shibden estate. Shibden Park is open to the public and includes a lake, model railway and children's play area. Cunnery Wood doesn't actually date from Anne's day - it's an area of woodland planted more recently on the site of the former walled kitchen gardens for the hall.

Cunnery Wood was once Shibden Hall's walled kitchen gardens

Halifax is holding an Anne Lister Weekend for Gentleman Jack fans

Wainhouse Tower

The opening sequence of Gentleman Jack includes panoramic shots from the hills above the town. The vantage point used was Wainhouse Tower, beside Kings Cross.

The 253ft tower dates from the late 19th century - after Anne's death - and was originally a chimney built for John Wainhouse's dyeworks, but it was never actually put to working use and instead became a folly.

It's open to the public on Bank Holiday Mondays and private groups can also book an ascent of the tower.

Haugh Lane End, Sowerby Bridge

The village was chosen for filming and appears in several scenes. The set for the Lister colliery Holts Pit was built here and St Peter's Church stood in for St Martin-in-the-Field for the wedding of Anne's former partner in episode two.

Visitors from all over the world flock to Shibden Hall after Gentleman Jack appearance

The Lord Nelson, Luddenden and The Fleece Inn, Elland

The Lord Nelson village inn was used for the exterior of the tavern scenes in the first episode while The Fleece was used for the interior shots.

Northowram

Fields and drystone walls near Green Lane and Paddock Lane appear throughout the series.