Thirty stunning photos taken in Yorkshire in 2019
These images highlight the vibrancy and humanity of Yorkshire in 2019.
From floods to fires, heritage coming back to life and TV dramas being filmed, there's been plenty to capture in 2019.
Flying Scotsman passes Eggborough power station
pa
The White Horse and Griffin, a Whitby pub where Captain Cook and Charles Dickens once drank
jpimedia
Visitors at Tickhill Castle, near Doncaster, which is owned by the Crown and only open to the public once a year
jpimedia
Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham, is encased in scaffolding during repairs to its roof
jpimedia
View more