This first-of-its-kind exhibition delves into Yorkshire women's criminal pasts

A new exhibition that takes visitors on a journey from Victorian prisons to the modern day has opened at Ripon Museums, celebrating the hidden and untold stories of the women who spent time in our institutions.

The Workhouse Museum & Garden, Prison & Police Museum and the Courthouse Museum all tell stories of desperate people – who were often led through being poor to a life of petty crime – and the punishments were cruel and severe.

The exhibition features the voices of modern prisoners who spoke candidly about their experience of the criminal justice system and the path that led them to crime.

The museum said the aim is to tell the stories of the women who lived, worked, or were tried and incarcerated in institutions, which have mostly gone untold in museums.

Through a varied programme of exhibitions and activities, the museum is revealing what life was like for women in the workhouse, prison, police service and courthouse in the past and for those who are still affected by those themes today.

Faye Claridge, artist in residence, connected historic prison archives with inmates at HMP Askham Grange, to explore similarities and differences in their lives and prison experiences.

Through prison workshops for participants to “adopt” a prisoner from the museum’s Edwardian and Victorian criminal record books, Ms Claridge made recordings of their comparisons and created portraits to link with archive mugshots.

The artwork gives prisoners a way to share their perspectives and for prison museum visitors to consider the individual lived experience of justice systems.

She said: “The participants at Askham Grange really connected with the museum archives. Their thoughts on how prison has changed their lives and what changes might have helped prisoners 100-or-so years ago are really moving.”

Curator Leah Mellors said the modern day prisoners were often amazed to find they had lots in common with their nineteenth century counterparts.

“In many cases they were crimes of desperation. One woman who had a conviction for conspiracy to defraud chose a Victorian prisoner who had a fraud conviction and was quite surprised by the similarities.

“Issues with alcohol and abusive partners were as common in Victorian times as they are now but back then there was no rehabilitation, it was all about punishment.

“Askham Grange is amazing because it’s one of the two places women can have their babies with them. There’s a focus on rehabilitation - many women said prison had saved their life. It’s the opposite of the Victorian era where most prisoners reoffended.”

Askham Grange has one of the lowest reoffending rates in Britain.

Ms Mellors added: “It’s not us telling their stories, it’s the prisoners telling their own stories. So far the reaction we’ve had has been brilliant. It’s a very hard-hitting exhibition.”

Neil Dembry, prison officer at HM Askham Grange said: “Askham Grange Prison are proud to work on this project which reflects on prison life during Victorian England with the emphasis upon punishment as a priority and how this compares to the modern prison system where a greater weight is added to rehabilitation. This demonstrates the distance travelled in how we treat offenders in custody.

“The participants were able to have empathy for their counterparts and the difficulties they faced in their lives whilst recognising the many similarities they share and how they shaped their patterns of offending behaviours."

Prisoners on Prisoners will be in Cell 13 of the Ripon Prison & Police Museum 8 February – 6 September 2020. The project’s progress can be followed through Instagram and Twitter with @fayeclaridge, @riponmuseums or #PrisonersOnPrisoners.