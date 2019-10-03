This is the full shortlist for the Yorkshire Village of the Year 2019 competition

Fifteen Yorkshire villages will be vying to be named the best small settlement in the county this year.

The Dalesman magazine has released its shortlist of the contenders for the Yorkshire Village of the Year 2019 title.

Grosmont

They've also assembled a panel of judges that includes Emmerdale actress Claire King, Yorkshire Shepherdess and social media star Amanda Owen, weatherman Jon Mitchell and TV vet Julian Norton.

The winner receives £1,000 to spend on local community projects.

The villages have been selected for their enterprise, initiative and community spirit.

Dalesman editor Adrian Braddy said:

"Yorkshire is home to more than 1,500 rural villages, each with its own charm, character and identity. These often-ignored communities deserve more attention as they are the lifeblood of our countryside. Of course, a village is nothing without its residents. These small communities only remain vibrant, attractive places thanks to the energy, resourcefulness and spirit demonstrated by those who live and work there.

"Most village halls, shops, churches, pubs, greens, parks, organisations and events would simply disappear without the support of the local community. Behind every flowerbed, defibrillator, broadband scheme and fête is a team of hard-working, selfless people who put themselves out to improve their neighbourhood. Yet, much of this important work is done without recognition and on strictly limited resources, as much of the attention - and funding - is focused on larger towns and cities."

The shortlist

- Addingham, near Ilkley

- Boston Spa, near Wetherby

- Brompton-by-Sawdon, near Scarborough

- Clapham, near Settle

- Draughton, near Skipton

- Grosmont, near Pickering

- Hudswell, near Richmond

- Ingleton, near Settle

- Keld, in Swaledale

- Langcliffe, near Giggleswick

- Litton, near Wharfedale

- Roberttown, near Liversedge

- Skelton-on-Ure, near Boroughbridge

- West Witton, near Leyburn

- Grassington, near Skipton