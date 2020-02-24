This is why the re-opening of Anne Lister's famous Halifax home Shibden Hall has been delayed

The re-opening of Anne Lister's famous Halifax home has been delayed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

The Grade II* listed Shibden Hall closed on Christmas Eve to allow staff to ensure the historic home and its collections were preserved.

The re-opening of Shibden Hall has been delayed

The hall saw great success in 2019 following the broadcast of Sally Wainwright's latest drama Gentleman Jack which followed Shibden Hall resident and 19th century landowner Anne Lister.

The historic building was due to re-open of March 2 but the date has been put back to March 14.

A spokesperson for Shibden Hall said: "We are having new boilers installed for the heating and, due to unforeseen circumstances, these will not be operational until the later date.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but hope that you will appreciate that, at 600 years old this year, working with sensitive buildings is not always easy and we want you to enjoy your visit in comfort and warmth.

"If you have already made arrangements to visit please get in touch with us at museums@calderdale.gov.uk .

"School bookings and pre-booked group visits will still go ahead but we advise that you will need warm clothing and we will provide temporary heating in some parts of the building.

Why was Shibden Hall closed?

Shibden Hall has been closed during the winter months to allow work to be done.

During the closure, the Hall and barn have been thoroughly cleaned and careful conservation work on many of the objects on display has been carried out.

Essential work has taken place on the heating system and minor building work has taken place to the roof and guttering.

The security of the site has been improved with the installation of CCTV equipment. Work has also taken place to improve the visitor entrance and facilities for school groups.